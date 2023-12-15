Stalemate looms over Parliament as I.N.D.I.A sticks to demand for Amit Shah's statement on security breach

Opposition leaders are highlighting that the government initially played down the incident but on Thursday invoked terror charges under the contentious Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the youth involved in the security breach of Lok Sabha.

At the meeting of I.N.D.I.A floor leaders chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, it was decided to forcefully raise the demand for Shah’s statement. The leaders will meet again on Monday morning to finalise the floor strategy for the day.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh told a press conference that their demand for Shah’s statement and discussion assumes more importance because of the invocation of terror charges and the Home Minister choosing to ignore Parliament and speaking to a TV channel.

“Till the Home Minister makes a statement in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, we don’t see the Parliament functioning smoothly. We want the House to function. We aren't even demanding the revocation of suspension of 14 MPs…Unfortunately, two days have been washed out…If on Monday, if Shah is willing to make a statement, this stalemate will end,” he said.

Ramesh said the BJP wants to divert attention from questions like how their Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha facilitated the entry of two youths who jumped into the Lok Sabha on Wednesday afternoon with smoke canisters in hand.

Opposition parties also did not attend meetings called by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in the past two days with Ramesh saying that the invite for the meeting is there but there is no action on the demand for a statement from Shah and a discussion.

“Off late, the quality of refreshment during the meetings has improved,” Ramesh said in a lighter vein but added, “we told him you always call us but why are you not accepting our demand.”

Asked about the Congress stand on invoking UAPA against the accused, Ramesh said legal experts in the party will provide a view on this but pointed out that the government has changed its tone on the seriousness of the incident and it merits a statement in the House.

“If the Home Minister can speak to a channel, why can’t he do it in Parliament. It's contempt of Parliament,” he said, adding they would want to contribute to the discussion on important bills but the ball is in the government’s court.

He said the bills to replace the criminal codes are important and wants to participate in the debate but the government has to first complete the discussion on the security breach, which could be concluded in two-three hours.