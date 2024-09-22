State under bounden duty to pay compensation in land acquisition cases at the earliest: Supreme Court

The court also said Section 38 of the 2013 Act indicated that the payment of full and final compensation to land owners is a precursor to taking possession of the land sought to be acquired from such persons.

The bench said the State cannot abdicate its constitutional and statutory responsibility of payment of compensation by arguing that its role was limited to initiating acquisition proceedings.

It also said any delay in the payment of compensation to the landowners after taking away ownership of the subject land from them is in contravention to the spirit of the constitutional scheme of Article 300A and the idea of a welfare State.

In its decision on appeal by Ultra-tech Cement Ltd related to payment of supplementary award to landowners for their land in Solan, the bench said, "It is regrettable that the State of Himachal Pradesh, being a welfare state, did not ensure payment of compensation to the Respondent Nos 1-6 before taking possession of their land."

The court set aside the Himachal Pradesh High Court's judgment of July 12, 2022, which directed the appellant to pay the amount with regard to acquisition of 56.14 Bighas of land in Arki tehsil for creating a safety zone around the mining area and a cement plant.

It ordered the State of Himachal Pradesh and the Land Acquisition Collector, Arki, to pay Rs 3,05,31,095 along with 9 per cent interest from date of award on May 2, 2022 till its realisation, within 15 days to the landowners.

The court clarified the amount would be recovered from Jaiprakash Associates Ltd as the land was acquired for the company (which although was taken over by the appellant in 2017 but the ownership of land still vested with it).

In its judgment on September 20, the bench said the government of Himachal Pradesh as a welfare State ought to have proactively intervened in the matter with a view to ensure that the requisite amount towards compensation is paid at the earliest.