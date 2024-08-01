States can't tinker with SC list on pretext of promoting weaker of the weakest: dissenting judge

New Delhi: A Supreme Court judge, Justice Bela M Trivedi, who dissented with majority view on sub classification of SC/STs for the reservation, on Thursday said under the guise of providing reservation or under the pretext of taking affirmative action for the weaker of the weakest sections of the society, the State cannot vary the Presidential List, nor can tinker with Article 341 of the Constitution.

In her judgment, she said though unanimity and consensus are desirable for the sake of certainty and strength of the law she believed that the “dissent” would be equally important for an effective adjudication in a democratic functioning of judiciary, which would have a potential to develop the law in future.