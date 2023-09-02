Still, India can take pride in quite a few feats as G20 president

In a recent interview with DH, the Union Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, who is the chair bureaucrat in the Finance Track, had expressed confidence and said that the leaders would come to a unanimous joint statement.

India has used the G20 presidency to push its successes in digital public infrastructure, like Aadhaar and Unified Payments Interface (UPI). It has offered many non-G20 members, who have attended as invitees, technological and financial help to set up their own unique identity and fast payment systems.

Officials say that the idea is to expand India’s sphere of influence with digital infrastructure, similar to what China did with physical infrastructure in many African, Asian and Latin American nations in the last decade.

However, there is one agenda item on which there is unlikely to be much movement: that of debt of poorer nations. The sticking point here is China, which is the largest lender to nations outside of the World Bank and IMF.

Though a global debt roundtable has been formed, of which India, IMF and World Bank are the co-chairs, China is said to be unwilling to be part of a multilateral debt resolution solution, preferring to deal on a case-by-case basis with the countries it had lent money to.

Officials hope that the joint statement will reflect upon the progress made by India and other G20 nations to at least get China to talk about the issue of debt.