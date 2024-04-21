Stockouts and setbacks: TB patients face the consequences

Doctors had warned that even a day’s disruption in the course of treatment could make the disease worse. Devi had a taste of this when she stopped the daily dose of anti-TB treatment after her symptoms vanished, three months into the course. “The disease returned and it was worse than before. I was coughing more, there was more phlegm build-up and I was so tired I could barely move. I did not want to go through that again,” she recalls. Forced to embark on a fresh six-month treatment course, she had been conscientious about taking the daily dose of late.