Sudha Murty shares history of Raksha Bandhan, gets trolled for 'Karnavati-Humayun' reference

A user commented, "At this moment I know u know nothing about Indian festivals and culture if u believe in this nonsense story. I'm sorry to have recommended ur books for kids. They don't need to learn this manufactured story. Please read about Draupadi's Raksha Sutra for Srikrishna and the significance of Shravan poornima."

"It's a real surprise for me that you as a writer is telling this. Raksha Bandan is related with Krishna & Draupadi. Please educate yourself," another commented.

"For some one of your stature, you must provide historical proof for such," commented a third.

"You are ignorant to the fullest extent here, ma'am!" wrote a fourth.