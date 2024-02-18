Sunny Leone's picture on Uttar Pradesh constable exam admit card, probe under way

Actress and model Sunny Leone's name is trending on social media platforms, for a very quirky reason. Sunny Leone's picture has appeared on an admit card of Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam, which has left everyone confused.

The picture of the admit card was shared on X, where the candidate's name is mentioned as "Sunny Leon" with pictures of the actress.

The allotted exam centre in the form was Srimati Sone Shri Smarak Balika Mahavidyalaya, and the exam was scheduled for Feb 17.