Sunny Leone's picture on Uttar Pradesh constable exam admit card, probe under way

Actress and model Sunny Leone's name is trending on social media platforms, for a very quirky reason. Sunny Leone's picture has appeared on an admit card of Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam, which has left everyone confused.
The picture of the admit card was shared on X, where the candidate's name is mentioned as "Sunny Leon" with pictures of the actress.
The allotted exam centre in the form was Srimati Sone Shri Smarak Balika Mahavidyalaya, and the exam was scheduled for Feb 17.
According to Hindustan Times report, the registration was made for the post of constable on the website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's (UPPRB).
As the admit card looks fake, HT reports suggest that the registered mobile number is from Uttar Pradesh, however, the address provided in the registration form is in Mumbai.
According to reports, the candidate with the name Sunny Leon however did not appear for the exam, which indicated that the admit card is fake.
ASP Amit Kumar Anand, Kannauj, told News18 that the form was filed from Kasganj district.
“On investigation, it was found that the form in the name of the actor was filed from Kasganj district. The Kasganj Police is investigating the matter. The UP Police is looking into how come the admit card got issued," he said.
The state police constable exam was held on Feb 17, where nearly 48 lakh candidates had applied for the exam.