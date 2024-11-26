Supreme Court approves land acquisition for Yamuna Expressway development

“It is directed that 64.7% enhancement in compensation shall apply in rem, ensuring uniform benefits to all affected landowners under the present land acquisition,” the bench said.

The bench also pointed out the question of non-issuance of the final award and its effect on the acquisition is left open ensuring that any affected party would retain the right to challenge or seek appropriate remedy on this specific issue independently, in accordance with law.

In the apex court, a batch of appeals and the cross-appeals were filed by the landowners and the YEIDA respectively.

The cases stemmed from two conflicting verdicts of the Allahabad High Court.

One of the judgments passed by the high court upheld the acquisition by the YEIDA. The other judgment quashed state action of taking the land of farmers by invoking the urgency clauses.