Supreme Court junks plea seeking stay on new Election Commissioners' appointment

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an application seeking a stay on the appointment of new Election Commissioners, reported news agency PTI. The court said it would pass a detailed order later.

The court, however, questioned the Centre for the speed with which the Search Committee shortlisted candidates, and the speed with which two Election Commissioners were selected by the panel, reported news agency ANI.

The SC said it was not questioning the credentials of the ECs selected, but the procedure based on which the selection was done, ANI further reported.

More details to follow...