Supreme Court declines to hear plea against use of 'I.N.D.I.A' acronym, calls PIL 'publicity' stunt

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider a PIL to restrain 26 Opposition parties from using the acronym I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) for their alliance, saying that the petition was filed for publicity only.

Advocate for petitioner contended before a bench of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia that there was a race underway in the country to prove nationalist credentials.

On this, the court asked the petitioner’s counsel as to how the judiciary could prevent said race from going on.

The bench said if some election norms were being violated, the petitioner should approach the Election Commission of India (ECI). Further, the bench contended that the petition had been filed for publicity and for nothing else.