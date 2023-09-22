Supreme Court dismayed over poor standard of police probe, bats for code of investigation

The court also referred to the report of the Law Commission and said it was observed that “the principal causes of low rate of conviction in our country, inter alia, included inept, unscientific investigation by the police and lack of proper coordination between police and prosecution machinery.”

“Despite passage of considerable time since these gloomy insights, we are dismayed to say that they remain sadly true even to this day. This is a case in point,” it said and referred to 2003 report of Justice V.S.Malimath Committee on Reforms of Criminal Justice System,

Referring to the facts of the case, the bench said, “A young boy in the first flush of youth was cruelly done to death and the wrongdoers necessarily had to be brought to book for the injustice done to him and his family.” “However, the manner in which police tailored their investigation, with complete indifference to the essential norms in proceeding against the accused and in gathering evidence; leaving important leads unchecked and glossing over other leads that did not suit the story that they had conceived; and, ultimately, in failing to present a cogent, conceivable and fool-proof chain of events pointing to the guilt of the appellants, with no possibility of any other hypothesis, leaves us with no option but to extend the benefit of doubt to the appellants,” it said.