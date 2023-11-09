Supreme Court gets three new judges, taking total strength to 34

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday got three new judges as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) administered the oath of office to Justices Satish Chandra Sharma, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta.

With this, the Supreme Court will have a full working strength of 34 judges.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by all the judges of the top court, senior advocates, SC Bar Association members, family members of the newly appointed judges, among others.

The notifications on appointment of three judges were issued on Thursday.

On Monday, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud recommended the appointment of three High Court Chief Justices as judges to the apex court, saying that in view of the ever-mounting pendency of cases, the workload of judges has increased considerably and it has become necessary to ensure that the court has full working judge-strength.

Of the three judges, Justice Sharma was acting as Chief Justice, Delhi High Court of Delhi (Parent HC: Madhya Pradesh); Justice Augustine George Masih, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court (PHC: Punjab & Haryana); and , Justice Sandeep Mehta, Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court, (PHC: Rajasthan).