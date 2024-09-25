Supreme Court gives split verdict in 1995 custodial death case

Justice Sanjay Kumar disagreed with the view of Justice C T Ravikumar acquitting the policemen of the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and said, "It is high time that our legal system squarely faces the menace of police excesses and deals with it by putting in place an effective mechanism to obviate such inhuman practices."

"Irrespective of that step being taken, the fact remains that when sufficient evidence is adduced to prove custodial torture by the police, it is then for the police themselves to prove their innocence, be it in a case of death in police custody or even if such a victim goes missing or vanishes," Justice Kumar wrote in his dissenting judgement.