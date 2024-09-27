Supreme Court launches webpage to give summaries of important judgments

"To overcome this barrier and to ensure that all persons can easily understand its significant decisions, the new web page provides accurate summaries of important decisions in simple and clear language," it said.

The summaries are uploaded on a newly created web page titled “Landmark Judgment Summaries” on the official site of the Supreme Court of India.

The “Landmark Judgment Summaries” page features a year-wise curated list of significant judgments that are of public interest.

Each case is identifiable by a subject line that provides a one-line description of what the case is about, enabling readers to quickly find the case they wish to peruse. The page also offers direct links to view the full judgment along with video recordings of the hearings and oral transcripts of the arguments, if available.

The summaries are written in a manner that allows readers to understand both the outcome of a case and the reasoning of the Court. The webpage will continue to be updated to include summaries of new decisions as well as important historical decisions.

The summaries are prepared by the Centre for Research and Planning of the Supreme Court.

"As the Supreme Court celebrates its 75th year, the launch of the “Landmark Judgment Summaries” web page aims to enhance public engagement with the court. This initiative underscores the Supreme Court’s commitment to disseminating legal knowledge and promoting an informed citizenry capable of engaging with important legal issues," it said.