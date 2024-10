Supreme Court notice to Election Commission, Modi govt on plea to declare pre-poll promises, freebies by parties as bribery

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra tagged the petition filed by Shashank J Sreedhara, a resident of Bengaluru, with that of the plea by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and another petition.