Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court refuses to entertain Amritpal Singh's plea challenging his detention

Singh, the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail along with nine associates under the NSA.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 08:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 08:55 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAmritpal Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us