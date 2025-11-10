<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh challenging his detention under the National Security Act.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria asked Singh to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court with his plea.</p>.Supreme Court delivers split verdict on ISKCON Bengaluru control review petition.<p>The top court asked the high court to decide his plea within six weeks.</p>.<p>Singh, the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail along with nine associates under the NSA.</p>