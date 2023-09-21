Supreme Court refuses to allow Tamil Nadu's plea for additional Cauvery water

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the directions issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water per day for Tamil Nadu.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Prashant Kumar Mishra noted the order had been passed considering distress situations due to poor monsoon, average inflows and other relevant factors into mind.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Tamil Nadu, submitted that as this was deficit year, the regulatory authorities decided for Karnataka to release 7,200 cusecs of water everyday but the figure has been rounded off to make it 5,000 cusecs everyday. He claimed the Cauvery Water Management Authority has mechanically approved the decisions taken by the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee.

Rohatgi also contended it was the question of 5 lakh acres of standing crops in Tamil Nadu.

"These are all interim measures decided by the experts bodies," the bench said, disposing of a plea filed by Tamil Nadu.