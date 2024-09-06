Supreme Court rejects plea by ex State Vigilance Commissioner for equivalent pay with Chief Secy

The court held as just and proper, the Gauhati High Court's division bench order reversing the single bench order allowing his plea.

"Having voluntarily accepted the offer with open eyes, it does not lie in the mouth of the appellant to claim that he should be offered a higher pay scale equivalent to the pay scale of the Chief Secretary of the State. The appellant was not obliged to join the post if the pay scale being offered was not acceptable to him," the bench said.

His counsel also sought to invoke the principle of equal pay for equal work in an endeavor to seek the reliefs claimed in this appeal.

"We feel that such a prayer is misconceived and the principle of equal pay for equal work is not applicable to the situation at hand for the simple reason that there is only one post of State Vigilance Commissioner in the State of Nagaland, and is not as if some other State Vigilance Commissioner in the State was drawing a higher pay scale then what was offered to the appellant during the same period," the bench said.

Upon his representations, the court also noted the state government set up a committee which enhanced his pay scale of Rs 22,400- 525-24,500 pm.

"However, it would be relevant to note that the committee did not recommend granting the pay scale equivalent to that of the Chief Secretary to the appellant," the bench said.