Supreme Court reserves order on whether state empowered to make classification in SCs, STs for quota

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on the legal question whether a state government is empowered to make a sub-classification in scheduled castes and scheduled tribes for grant of reservation in admissions and public jobs.

A seven-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud heard submissions from Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocate Kapil Sibal and states represented by senior advocates seeking review of the E V Chinnaiah judgement, which in 2004 had ruled that all SC communities which suffered ostracisation, discrimination and humiliation for centuries represented a homogeneous class, incapable of being sub-categorised.

The bench, also comprising justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath, Bela M Trivedi, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Misra and Satish Chandra Mishra, is hearing 23 petitions, including the lead one filed by the Punjab government challenging the 2010 verdict of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.