Supreme Court rues practice of filing pleas without certified copy of HC orders

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has rued the practice of filing a special leave petition without a certified copy of the High Court's order or merely with a downloaded copy of the judgment challenged before it, in violation of the rules.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Prashant Kumar Mishra made it mandatory from August 20, 2024 for all the litigants who proposed to file special leave petitions on civil and criminal side without the certified copy of the High Court's judgment or order, to bring on record an acknowledgement that they had applied for such copies along with an undertaking to place such judgment on record in future.

"We are pained to note that despite there being specific provisions in the 2013 Supreme Court Rules requiring a special leave petition to be accompanied by the certified copy of the impugned judgment and order, such provisions are observed more in the breach. Such a situation should not to be allowed to persist; so long the rules exist, there has to be substantial compliance," the bench said in its order.