Supreme Court strikes down condition for convict to behave 'decently' for 2 years for remission of life term

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said putting such a vague condition while exercising the power under sub¬section (1) of Section 432 of the CrPC will give a tool in the hands of the executive to cancel the remission at its whims and fancies.