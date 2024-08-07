Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of Punjab and Haryana HC judge's critical remarks against top court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set up a Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to deal with an unusual situation arising out of an order by a single judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court criticising the apex court.

The judge had disapproved the Supreme Court's approach for "presuming itself to be more 'supreme' than it actually is and the HC to be lesser 'high' than it constitutionally is".

The top court registered a suo motu case as 'In Re : Order of Punjab and Haryana High Court Order Dated 17.07.2024 and Ancillary Issues' and scheduled it for hearing on Wednesday, August 7.

The bench also consisted of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy, all senior most judges in the Supreme Court.