Supreme Court to decide if ex-Muslims would to be governed by Shariat law

The bench, however, added that there is a problem, because if you do not make a declaration there is still a void that the secular law does not apply.

The counsel said when his client exercises her free choice or the right not to believe, she should not be governed by the personal law.

At the out, the bench expressed its reservation to entertain the petition, saying as long as the person making the will does not make a declaration under Section 3 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, they will not be governed by the Act.

However, Padmanabhan insisted that the petition raised an important issue which required the court's attention.

"While reading the petition, we thought what kind of a petition is this but the court’s see an important point. We will issue a notice,” the bench told the petitioner’s counsel.

The petitioner sought a declaration that the persons who do not want to be governed by the Muslim Personal Law must be allowed to be governed by the secular law of the country, viz, the Indian Succession Act, 1925 both in the case of intestate and testamentary succession.

The plea said petitioner, a born Muslim woman to a non-practising Muslim father, who has not officially left the religion, is facing the peculiar problem in protecting her precious civil rights.