Supreme Court to hear on Aug 9 plea to postpone NEET PG 2024

"The allocation of test cities was made on July 31, 2024 and the specific centres are scheduled to be declared on August 08, 2024. The petitioner while appreciating that the same has been done to curb any malpractice in the examinations, however, given such a short notice it has become highly difficult for students to make arrangements for their travel to their specific cities," they said.

They said more than two lakh students are scheduled to appear in the examination.

The examination is scheduled to be held in 185 test cities therefore resulting in non-availability of train tickets as well as hiking of air fares due to dynamic pricing, making it almost impossible for a large number of students to reach their test centres.

The fact that the examinations will be conducted in two batches and that the formula for normalisation is unknown to the candidates, they pointed out.

"There is a likelihood that one batch of candidates may face a more difficult question paper than the other batch. Therefore, it is prayed that the formula for normalisation should be disclosed before the conduct of examinations thereby ruling out any fear of arbitrariness," they said.