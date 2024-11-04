Supreme Court to hear on Nov 8 plea against HC setting up panel to examine illegal immigration in Jharkhand

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday decided to consider a plea by the Jharkhand Government against an order of the High Court to set up a fact-finding committee with officers from the Union government, to examine into allegations of illegal immigration into the state from Bangladesh.</p><p>A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah posted the plea against the interim order for examination on Friday, saying it was a serious issue, and the bench required time to go through the files carefully.</p>.Supreme Court refuses interim relief to Beant assassination convict Rajoana.<p>During the brief hearing, the bench put a question mark over the High Court’s order, observing that the State had independent powers under the law to tackle the problem, if any. </p><p>Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the State, sought a stay of the High Court order. He said Jharkhand was not a border State, but the court order has become a subject matter for speeches in the run-up to Assembly elections scheduled this month.</p><p>The High Court's order was passed on a PIL filed by Danyaal Danish alleging widespread illegal immigration and infiltration into the six districts of Godda, Jamtara, Pakur, Dumka, Sahibganj and Deoghar.</p><p>The petitioner claimed that the demographic set up of Jharkhand, in particular the Santhal Pargana region was changing rapidly, showing a decrease in the tribal population.</p>