Supreme Court to hear on Nov 8 plea against HC setting up panel to examine illegal immigration in Jharkhand

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah posted the plea against the interim order for examination on Friday.
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 17:21 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 09:50 IST
