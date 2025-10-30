<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed transfer of an alleged hit-and-run case involving a probationer judicial officer from a court in Punjab to the Rohini trial court here.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi transferred the case after the family of the deceased alleged bias in trial as the accused is a judicial officer.</p>.Supreme Court sets man free in 2016 rape, murder of 85-year-old woman.<p>During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the judicial officer submitted that he has no objection if the trial is transferred to a court in Delhi from Punjab but suggested it would be appropriate for him, if the trial is transferred to Noida in Uttar Pradesh, as the victim’s sister in-law was a practising advocate in Delhi.</p>.<p>However, the bench transferred the trial of the case to a court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate. It also transferred another case in which the victim's wife has sought transfer of case from Punjab Police to the CBI.</p>.<p>The bench said if there is need for any further investigation in the case, it shall be done by the Delhi Police.</p>.<p>The top court also transferred the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal case from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh to a court in Delhi.</p>.<p>The wife of the deceased has claimed that her husband died due to a hit-and-run accident in February this year involving a car of the judicial officer, who was posted as probationer officer in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.</p>.<p>The court was informed that the matter was pending at the stage of framing of charges before the judicial magistrate in Phagwara court of Punjab. </p>