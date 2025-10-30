Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court transfers hit-and-run accident case trial involving judicial officer from Punjab to Delhi court

The bench said if there is need for any further investigation in the case, it shall be done by the Delhi Police.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 08:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 08:49 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme CourtPunjabAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us