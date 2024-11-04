Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court verdict on pleas against HC order scrapping UP madrasa law likely on Nov 5

A bench comprising CJI D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra had on October 22 reserved its judgement on eight petitions.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 15:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 15:11 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtHigh CourtAllahabad High CourtMadrasaverdict

Follow us on :

Follow Us