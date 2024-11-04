Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court's 9-judge bench to decide if private properties can be acquired for public good on November 5

The bench had reserved its judgment in the matter on May 1.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 17:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 17:11 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtprivate property

Follow us on :

Follow Us