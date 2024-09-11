Syrup, carbonated drink from cashew apple

Mangaluru: Cashew apple, a farm waste discarded by cashew growers in Karnataka and Kerala, is all set to quench consumers’ thirst and enhance the taste of foods.

Plantation Corporation of Kerala in Kasargod has begun production of cashew apple syrup and carbonated drink called ‘Occiana’.

Production commenced recently from PCK’s unit at Mooliyar in Kasargod using cashew apple which is normally discarded after the cashew nut is collected.