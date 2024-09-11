Syrup, carbonated drink from cashew apple

Mangaluru: Cashew apple, a farm waste discarded by cashew growers in Karnataka and Kerala, is all set to quench consumers’ thirst and enhance the taste of foods.
Plantation Corporation of Kerala in Kasargod has begun production of cashew apple syrup and carbonated drink called ‘Occiana’.
Production commenced recently from PCK’s unit at Mooliyar in Kasargod using cashew apple which is normally discarded after the cashew nut is collected.
In fact, Goa has introduced a carbonated drink from cashew apple.
J Sajeev, manager, PCK told DH that Kasargod district has three cashew estates under PCK —Cheemeni Estate (856 ha), Kasargod Estate (2,190 ha) and Rajapuram Estate (1,523 ha).
Cashew apple is rich in nutrients like vitamin C, fibre, amino acids and minerals like potassium and and iron that boost immunity.
“To make best use of cashew apples that were discarded in our estates, PCK decided to start the production of cashew apple syrup and carbonated drink. Accordingly, using Rs 246 lakh from Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana’s Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied sector Rejuvenation (RAFTAAR), the unit was set up,” said Sajeev.
The unit at Mooliyar has the capacity to produce nine lakh bottles of Occiana and cashew apple syrup a year.
“The fully automated production unit was inaugurated in the first week of September by Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad. In fact, PCK had introduced cashew apple carbonated drink in 2021. However, only 1,000 to 5,000 bottles were produced initially. Now, the unit has advanced machinery to increase production capacity,” he added.
“Each bottle of carbonated drink and syrup contains 300 ml. During the cashew season, we collect all the fruits from our estates and process it, so that the drink and syrup can be produced till December–January. After January, we start getting fresh fruits again,” said Sajeev.
Stating that there is demand for the cashew carbonated drink and syrup, he said, “We are working on marketing the product rigorously all over Kerala and also outside the state. PCK is working out a strategy for the market,” he added.
At present, the unit is using the cashew apple collected from its estate and is planning to procure cashew apples from farmers in the coming years, he added.