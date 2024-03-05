Taiwan apologises after minister's racist comment cast shadow over labour deal with India

The MoU was another sign of expanding ties between New Delhi and Taipei amid China’s belligerence and military muscle-flexing around Taiwan, which escalated tension between the communist country and the United States.

Hsu Ming-chun made the controversial comment during an interview on a YouTube channel. She stated that the India-Taiwan agreement had left it to Taiwan to decide the number and the region of origin of the migrant workers from India. “Since we have to adapt to each other, the number will not be too large at the beginning, and it will be small scale and small amount at the beginning”. She also said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the island nation’s government had helped assess that people from the northeastern region of India would be recruited for jobs in Taiwan.

Taiwan, which has an aging society, is keen to recruit workers from India to meet the growing demand of its manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and other industries.

New Delhi and Taipei agreed that a small batch of migrant workers from India would be first taken to Taiwan and, if the pilot project went well, larger-scale recruitment would commence. A rumour about Taiwan planning to recruit 100,000 workers from India had started doing the rounds before the island nation’s elections earlier this year. The rumour had drawn flak for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s government from the opposition Kuomintang a.k.a. Chinese Nationalist Party, which alleged that the move would take away employment opportunities for the Taiwanese. The rumour was dismissed by the DPP, which eventually won the presidential elections.