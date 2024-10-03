ISRO to conduct talk by designated Gaganyaan astronaut on October 4

<p>Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will conduct a talk on the makings of an astronaut, by astronaut and Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Angad Pratap, on October 4.</p>.<p>The talk, titled ‘Who can become an astronaut?’, will start at 4 pm.</p>.<p>The space agency said the talk can be watched on YouTube or through Antariksh Jigyasa, Isro's Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics programme, on <a href="https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/spacevarta">https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/spacevarta</a>.</p>.ISRO to launch Venus Orbiter Mission on March 29, 2028.<p>Group Captain Pratap is one of the four IAF officials who are designated as astronauts for India’s human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.</p>.<p>The talk is being organised as part of the World Space Week, celebrated between October 4 and 10. </p>