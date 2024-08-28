Tamil Nadu doctor shares discrimination from cop over husband's religion

A Tamil Nadu doctor on X shared a post claiming that she faced discrimination because of her husband's religion.
The woman claimed that a cop who came to her house refused to take tea or coffee in the same vessels her family used, saying that it was because they belonged to a different religion than her spouse.
She also alleged that the policeman misbehaved with her brother-in-law at the time of leaving.
"Had a #policeofficer come to my house for police verification for passport. We offered coffee or tea, but he said he cannot eat in the vessels we eat. You're #muslims right? he asked. So my mother in law got him a slice in a glass bottle we don't drink from," the doctor wrote.
She added "This was the first discriminatory experience that I have witnessed. I think South India has coddled me too much. The North really shows the inequalities of India. He left some Slice in the bottle and asked my brother in law to finish the leftover Slice, before he left."
The doctor also posted how this was a 'shocking' and 'traumatic' experience for her.
Published 28 August 2024, 10:48 IST