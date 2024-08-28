Tamil Nadu doctor shares discrimination from cop over husband's religion

A Tamil Nadu doctor on X shared a post claiming that she faced discrimination because of her husband's religion.

The woman claimed that a cop who came to her house refused to take tea or coffee in the same vessels her family used, saying that it was because they belonged to a different religion than her spouse.

She also alleged that the policeman misbehaved with her brother-in-law at the time of leaving.

"Had a #policeofficer come to my house for police verification for passport. We offered coffee or tea, but he said he cannot eat in the vessels we eat. You're #muslims right? he asked. So my mother in law got him a slice in a glass bottle we don't drink from," the doctor wrote.