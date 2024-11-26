167-year-old Madras University plagued by acute staff shortage

‘Research activities a casualty’

The biggest casualty of the staff shortage is research activities, one of the unique features of the university, with the number of papers presented by professors in national and international forums dropping to a new low.

The university’s ranking in the overall category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has also witnessed a slump from 41 in 2020 to 64 in 2024, though a marginal increase from 65 in 2023.

Of the sanctioned strength of 540 professors, the University currently has only 184 permanent teaching staff with 356 posts lying vacant. While the varsity has recruited about 145 teaching staff on contract/temporary basis, there is also a severe shortage in non-teaching staff with 960 of the 1,500 posts lying unfilled for many years, sources told DH.

These have also had an impact on admission of students with just guest lecturers manning many departments. The number of research scholars are also coming down as one professor can guide only four Ph.D students at a given time. Many departments of the university, professors told DH on the condition of anonymity, have also become ineligible for Centrally sponsored schemes due to lack of required strength.

“The university is in dire straits. We have almost been abandoned by the state government. The temporary staff don’t stay for long and their dedication is much less when compared to permanent staff due to a slew of reasons, including low pay,” a senior professor told DH.

“Many departments that are either closed or run with temporary staff can give run to the money of many private colleges. Sadly, nothing has moved in the past few years with the number of vacancies increasing each passing year,” another professor said.