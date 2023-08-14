19-year-old kills self in Tamil Nadu after failing NEET; father too ends life

A 19-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide after failing to clear National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in his second attempt. Unable to bear the loss, his father too took the extreme step of ending his own life, sending shock waves across Tamil Nadu.
Jagatheeswaran (19) died by suicide on Saturday as he was upset over not being able to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor and his last rites were held on Sunday. His father Selvasekar, who was a photographer by profession, was found dead at their residence in Chromepet near Tambaram in Chennai on Monday morning.
“The housemaid who came in the morning didn’t get any response from inside and alerted neighbours. That is when they found Selvasekar dead. He is believed to have died by suicide,” a senior police officer told DH. Selvasekar was living with his son after separating from his wife.
Friends of the victim said Jagatheeswaran was a “bright student” and he aspired to become a doctor. “He scored 400 in his second attempt and he couldn’t get a seat in a government medical college. Jagatheeswaran did well in his class 12 exams but couldn’t clear NEET. Whom do we blame? How many students should die for NEET to go?” Fiazudin asked.
NEET has been a contentious issue in Tamil Nadu where the exam is perceived as “anti-poor” and “discriminatory” in nature against students from government schools and rural backgrounds. At least two dozen students have died by suicide since 2017 due to failure in clearing the exam or fear of appearing for it.
Condoling the death of the father-son duo, Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to students not to lose heart and end their lives by suicide. “Never ever take the extreme decision of ending your own life. NEET, which is an obstacle to your progress, can certainly be abolished. The Tamil Nadu government is taking steps towards that,” Stalin told the students.
He also utilised the opportunity to take a dig at Governor R N Ravi who returned the anti-NEET Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly in September 2021 and continues to make “statements against the legislation.” Stalin said people like Ravi don’t want the anti-NEET legislation to be approved despite knowing that only students who attend coaching classes can clear the exam.
“When the political change that we desire takes place, NEET barriers will come crashing down. Then, all those who say ‘I will not sign' will disappear from the scene," Stalin said, taking a dig at the Governor for his remarks made on Saturday that he will never sign the anti-NEET bill.
The Governor had on Saturday said: “I will be the last man to give it clearance. Never, ever. I do not want my children to feel intellectually disabled. I want our children to compete and be the best. They have proved it."
He was reacting to a question raised by A Ramasamy, whose daughter cleared NEET and attended the interaction with the Governor.