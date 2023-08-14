19-year-old kills self in Tamil Nadu after failing NEET; father too ends life

A 19-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide after failing to clear National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in his second attempt. Unable to bear the loss, his father too took the extreme step of ending his own life, sending shock waves across Tamil Nadu.

Jagatheeswaran (19) died by suicide on Saturday as he was upset over not being able to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor and his last rites were held on Sunday. His father Selvasekar, who was a photographer by profession, was found dead at their residence in Chromepet near Tambaram in Chennai on Monday morning.

“The housemaid who came in the morning didn’t get any response from inside and alerted neighbours. That is when they found Selvasekar dead. He is believed to have died by suicide,” a senior police officer told DH. Selvasekar was living with his son after separating from his wife.