25 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai: As many as 25 Indian fishermen from Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu were on Monday arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in its water after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in Palk Strait, triggering protests by the community who blocked the Madurai-Rameswaram National Highway.

Four boats in which the fishermen sailed were also confiscated by the Sri Lankan Navy and have been taken along with the fishermen to Kankesanthurai Harbour in Jaffna, the capital city of the island nation’s northern province.

The fishermen from Rameswaram, Pamban, and Thangachimadam, set out on Sunday night in four boats to fish and are believed to have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy in Neduntheevu (Deft Island) inside the island nation’s territory. Neduntheevu is an island in northern Sri Lanka surrounded by shallow waters and beaches of coral chunks and sand.