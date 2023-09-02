A case for refugee policy, protection: Tamil Nadu

“Life was very tough when we landed in India. Our first accommodation was a godown in Cuddalore district where about 58 families lived together. There was no privacy, but we were happy that we were alive,” says R Pathmanathan.

He arrived in Rameswaram via a boat from Mullaitivu in northern Sri Lanka on August 19, 1990, as a teenager. Since then, he has lived in refugee camps across Tamil Nadu.

After having graduated from a government college here, Pathmanathan is now a part of the Organisation for Eelam Refugees Rehabilitation, which works among Sri Lankan refugees in India.