A Tamil Nadu village in shock after losing eight people in Attibele blaze

“These men usually go to cities like Bengaluru every year to work part-time during the festive season. Since they didn’t get any work in textile showrooms, they worked in fire cracker godowns last year. They again went this year, but it is extremely sad some of them will be returning as bodies,” Arumugam, a villager, said.

Vettappan (25), Aathikesavan (23), Vijayaraghavan (20), Ilambaruthi (19), Akash (23), Giri (22), Prakash (20), and Sachin (22) are the eight residents of the village who died on Saturday.

On Sunday, as the news reached the village that their bodies had been identified, the villagers were waiting with bated breath to receive the mortal remains.

Arumugam said of the eight dead from their village, seven belonged to one street.

“All of them are either friends or neighbours. These people usually go and work in groups,” he added.

One of the victims, Vettappan married the love of his life, Sonia, just 20 days ago.

“They were in love for a couple of years and got married only in September. His wife has been widowed now and Vettappan was the only child of the family. What will his family do now?” asked Saravanan, uncle of the victim.

He also demanded that the government should provide a job to Sonia, who is a graduate, considering her plight. Though television channels reached the hamlet on Sunday morning, the villagers didn’t interact much with reporters as they were still in shock.