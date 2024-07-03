Actor Vijay voices opposition to NEET, asks Centre to respect TN's sentiments

Chennai: Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and top Tamil actor Vijay on Wednesday spoke out against NEET, and extended his support to the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly against the central qualifying test, seeking exemption to the southern state.

Addressing students at an event organised by him to honour rank holders of classes 10 and 12, the actor-politician also said Education should be brought to the State List.

He claimed students in Tamil Nadu, especially the poor, those from backward and very backward classes in the rural areas have been "badly affected," in their pursuit for medical education following the introduction of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test.

NEET was also against states' rights as Education was moved to the concurrent list in 1975, he said.