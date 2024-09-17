After jumbo death in fire accident, activists demand phasing out of live elephants in Tamil Nadu temples

Chennai: After a 54-year-old female elephant in a temple in Sivaganga district succumbed to burn injuries sustained from a roof fire, a group of activists have written to the Tamil Nadu government seeking an urgent plan to phase out live elephants in temples, and retire all existing elephants in natural facilities.

Subbulakshmi, the elephant at the Shri Shanmuganatha Peruman Temple in Kundrakudi succumbed to burn injuries, being unable to escape the flames as she was chained to a pole in a small enclosure.

“While the fire may very well have been an accident, her death was wholly avoidable as real elephants are not required in temples, whereas they are necessary in jungles for a healthy ecosystem,” the activists wrote in their letter addressed to Forest Minister M Madhiventhan and HR & CE minister P K Sekarbabu.