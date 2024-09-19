Allies shouldn't be silent, will continue to protest against DMK regime on people’s issues: VCK chief

Speaking before his party cadre, Thirumavalavan also raised many eyebrows when he spoke about “everyone’s desire” to be Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu while asking them not to talk about rising to the top on their own.

He contended that it is the people who should talk about why Thirumavalavan shouldn't be the Chief Minister, in comments that are unlikely to go well with the DMK leadership.

The recent comments by Thirumavalavan, Lok Sabha MP from Chidambaram seat, is seen as posturing by VCK, an influential Dalit party, to send a message to the DMK leadership not to take alliance partners granted ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

VCK’s invitation to the AIADMK was also a signal to the DMK that “secular parties” have another option in the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led party, which has snapped its ties with the BJP.

“In the last three years of the DMK rule, the VCK has organised many protests against the government. It is VCK’s right to organise protests for the people. Alliance with the ruling government is the political stand of the VCK, keeping in mind the political situation. The decision on political alliance is huge and we have to think deeply,” Thirumavalavan said.

However, the party will continue to make “small decisions” of organising protests against the government. “It may be new for you (DMK). But VCK doesn’t subscribe to the opinion that we shouldn’t speak on people’s problems if we are in an alliance with the ruling party,” he added.

The comments by Thirumavalavan come three days after he met DMK chief M K Stalin and asserted that the alliance between the two parties are intact.

At the event, Thirumavalavan also said people won’t enjoy it if an individual continues to brand him as a Chief Ministerial material but only actions and deeds will take the party to that place.