Allies shouldn't be silent, will continue to protest against DMK regime on people’s issues: VCK chief

Chennai: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan has said he would continue to criticize the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and organize protests on issues concerning people as he doesn’t subscribe to the opinion that allies should maintain silence owing to alliance dharma.
Thirumavalavan, whose remarks advocating “share in power” for smaller parties and an invitation to the AIADMK to participate in a protest demanding implementation of prohibition in Tamil Nadu have put him in a spot, also maintained that a decision on the alliance is taken only keeping in mind the political situation at the national and state level.
Speaking before his party cadre, Thirumavalavan also raised many eyebrows when he spoke about “everyone’s desire” to be Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu while asking them not to talk about rising to the top on their own.
He contended that it is the people who should talk about why Thirumavalavan shouldn't be the Chief Minister, in comments that are unlikely to go well with the DMK leadership.
The recent comments by Thirumavalavan, Lok Sabha MP from Chidambaram seat, is seen as posturing by VCK, an influential Dalit party, to send a message to the DMK leadership not to take alliance partners granted ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.
VCK’s invitation to the AIADMK was also a signal to the DMK that “secular parties” have another option in the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led party, which has snapped its ties with the BJP.
“In the last three years of the DMK rule, the VCK has organised many protests against the government. It is VCK’s right to organise protests for the people. Alliance with the ruling government is the political stand of the VCK, keeping in mind the political situation. The decision on political alliance is huge and we have to think deeply,” Thirumavalavan said.
However, the party will continue to make “small decisions” of organising protests against the government. “It may be new for you (DMK). But VCK doesn’t subscribe to the opinion that we shouldn’t speak on people’s problems if we are in an alliance with the ruling party,” he added.
The comments by Thirumavalavan come three days after he met DMK chief M K Stalin and asserted that the alliance between the two parties are intact.
At the event, Thirumavalavan also said people won’t enjoy it if an individual continues to brand him as a Chief Ministerial material but only actions and deeds will take the party to that place.
“People should say when everyone can aim to be (CM) why can’t it be Thirumavalavan? We shouldn’t say this, but our actions should make the people say this,” he added.
DMK leads a rainbow alliance in Tamil Nadu with Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI (M), MDMK, and IUML as its constituents. The alliance has won every election it contested since 2019.
Published 19 September 2024, 13:38 IST