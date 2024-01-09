Amid transport unions strike, 80% of buses operational in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: About 80 percent of buses in Tamil Nadu were being operated on Tuesday amid the strike call given by various transport unions, including those affiliated to the CPI(M) and AIADMK, officials said.

The state government buses were operated in several parts including Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Kanyakumari districts, benefiting the commuters, they said.

In Chennai, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) authorities ensured the buses were operated as usual and that the strike did not impact the public much, a senior official said.

"The MTC buses were being operated as scheduled from 6 am and the public are requested not to panic," a senior transport official said. 'About 80 percent' of the buses were being run in the state, he said without divulging further details.