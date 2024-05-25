Annamalai faces AIADMK's ire for calling Jayalalithaa 'Hindutva leader'

Annamalai and the AIADMK don’t see eye-to-eye after a bitter break-up between the two parties in 2023. The former IPS officer had been critical of Jayalalithaa and Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai in the past, besides making several controversial statements concerning the AIADMK.

Though Jayalalithaa flaunted her Hindu identity often, she never subscribed to the Hindutva ideology and made efforts to bridge the gulf between her and minorities after her decision to enact an anti-conversion law backfired. For someone who sent kar sevaks to Ayodhya to partake in the Ram Temple movement, Jayalalithaa severed ties with the BJP in 2004 – the elections in which the AIADMK-BJP alliance suffered a humiliating defeat -- and never aligned with the party till her death to gain the confidence of minorities.

A believer to the core, Jayalalithaa never drifted from the Dravidian principles of social justice and played a pivotal role in ensuring that the 69 per cent reservation for OBC, MBC, and SC/ST stayed in the state.