Annamalai is the reason my party severed ties with BJP: AIADMK's S P Velumani

Asserting that the AIADMK had honoured alliance dharma, Velumani told reporters here that Annamalai had needlessly criticised AIADMK leaders including C N Annadurai, J Jayalalithaa and even Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"It was Annamalai who spoke too much, not us. He was the reason for withdrawing from the alliance,' Velumani said, adding that he believed, 'If the BJP had been in alliance with us, the combine could have won 30-35 seats." Leaders such as Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and L Murugan never insulted the AIADMK leaders when they headed the saffron party, he said.