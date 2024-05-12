Annamalai says DMK govt has given nod to prosecute him for recalling 1956 event linked to Annadurai

Furthermore, Annamalai said: "I wholeheartedly thank the DMK Govt for allowing us to recall what Deivathirumaganar Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar said in 1956, which they wish to erase from people's memories. Our message to the DMK Govt: You can't stop us from exposing what is what. File as many cases as you want!"

The sanction of prosecution for alleged hate speech has been given under Section 196 of the CrPc, which deals with cognizance of offences against the state and the prior sanction of the Central or the State government for offences such as promotion of enmity (Sec 153 A, IPC).