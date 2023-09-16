Ask Karnataka to release Cauvery water: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin tells Centre

Tamil Nadu on Saturday asked the Centre to direct Karnataka to release water from River Cauvery as per the 2018 Supreme Court verdict, while rejecting allegations levelled by the neighbouring state that it has increased the ayacut area.

An all-party delegation of MPs from the state led by Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan will meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat in New Delhi regarding release of water.

In a detailed statement, Chief Minister M K Stalin said Karnataka was not following the pro rata sharing method of Cauvery water formulated by the Supreme Court in its verdict on February 2, 2018. Tamil Nadu should have received 103.5 tmcft of water from Karnataka till September 14, but the state received just 38.4 tmcft of water, leading to a shortfall of 65.1 tmcft, Stalin claimed.