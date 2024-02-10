Attacks on TN fishermen by Lankan Navy on the rise: Stalin to PM

He also said the Union government should take swift and decisive action to revive the Joint Working Group set up for this purpose. The arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy is a major issue in the Palk Straits, as fishermen from Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, and Nagapattinam districts often cross into the Sri Lankan waters in search of fish. Calling the act “transgression”, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehends the fishermen and their boats.