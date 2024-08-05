Biryani fed to stranded dogs using drone in flooded Cauvery River in Tamil Nadu: Report

Seven dogs stranded on a land near Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu were fed biryani using a drone. Due to the flooded Cauvery river, the dogs were left there helpless and without food for three days.
The Times Of India reported that drone services company GEOTechnoValley has been used by the fire services for the operation.
Director and CEO of the company P Sarveswaran speaking to The Times Of India elaborated on how the dogs were fed.
The stranded dogs were noticed by people when a drone footage of the Mettur dam water gushing out of the gates went viral on Thursday.
The fire station in Mettur had contacted the drone services to drop life jackets for people in need of it, which is when they saw the dogs stranded on the piece of land.
The plan by the officials was to rescue the dogs on Sunday by sending out a cage-like structure with food to rescue them. Once the dog is inside the cage, they would shut the gate and lift it.
No more updates have been received so far on the rescue operation.
As the Mettur Dam in Salem filled up fast following heavy inflows from Karnataka, the Tamil Nadu government had last week directed the release of water from the reservoir to cater to the Cauvery delta districts in the state.
Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a meeting attended by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, top officials and others, and reviewed the situation.
Heavy rains in the Cauvery's catchment areas led Karnataka to release 1.48 lakh cusecs of excess water, raising Mettur Dam's water level to 109.20 ft. The full reservoir level is 120 ft.
With the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur achieving its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet for the first time in one-and-a-half years, the Tamil Nadu government told the administration in 11 districts to be alert and move people living in low-lying areas to safety.
(With PTI and DHNS inputs)
Published 05 August 2024, 07:21 IST