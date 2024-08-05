Biryani fed to stranded dogs using drone in flooded Cauvery River in Tamil Nadu: Report

Director and CEO of the company P Sarveswaran speaking to The Times Of India elaborated on how the dogs were fed.

The stranded dogs were noticed by people when a drone footage of the Mettur dam water gushing out of the gates went viral on Thursday.

The fire station in Mettur had contacted the drone services to drop life jackets for people in need of it, which is when they saw the dogs stranded on the piece of land.

The plan by the officials was to rescue the dogs on Sunday by sending out a cage-like structure with food to rescue them. Once the dog is inside the cage, they would shut the gate and lift it.

No more updates have been received so far on the rescue operation.