BJP asks DMK to reach consensus on Lord Ram after Tamil Nadu Minister's statement kicks up controversy

Posting a video of Sivasankar making the controversial remark, Annamalai remarked on X, "DMK's sudden obsession with Bhagwan Shri Ram is truly a sight to behold — who would've thought?" In the video the Minister, while speaking at King Rajendra Chola's birth anniversary in Ariyalur, claimed that ponds and temples constructed during Rajendra Chola's reign showed that the king lived. "But there is no evidence of history mentioning that Ram existed," Sivasankar said at the event.