Breakfast scheme is an investment in children’s future: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

In his speech, Stalin said the scheme was conceived after students at an event told him that they didn’t have breakfast as their mothers don’t cook in the morning to ensure that they go to work on time. “One student told me that her mother told her to have mid-day meals at school, while another told me she drinks only tea in the morning. Keeping this in mind, I asked officials to conceive the breakfast scheme,” the Chief Minister added.

“I don’t consider this as a fund allotment but as an investment in the future of our children,” Stalin said, recollecting how the mid-day meals scheme came into existence in Tamil Nadu.