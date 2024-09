The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in connection with a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs 'scam'.

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023, by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs 'scam' when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

More to follow...

(With PTI inputs)